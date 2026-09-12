Saints vs. Lions Predictions: Will New Orleans Start Season 1-0?

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here.

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Detroit Lions at Ford FIeld on Sunday at noon ET.

Can the Saints pull off the upset or will they start off the season 0-1 for the second consecutive year?Here are our predictions.

Grant Chachere, Staff Writer: W 31-28

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints fans celebrate a touchdown during the third quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Traveling to Detroit to play the Lions at Ford Field is no easy task and the Lions will be a contender in the NFC this season as they have an elite offense led by Jared Goff and a dangerous defense led by defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

I really liked how this Saints team looked down the stretch of training camp. Not going to put too much stock on the preseason games because the starters didn’t play, but what I can put stock on is how well the Saints offense looked through its three joint practices against the Jaguars, Cowboys and Rams.

Tyler Shough also got better and better each practice and he has more input on the offense than the season before. Chris Olave, DeVaughn Vele and the rookie duo of Barion Brown and Bryce Lance all give a different skillset to this offense and are dangerous in the passing game.

While I think Detroit’s offense will give the Saints defense fits, I think the Saints do enough offensively to win the game, considering Detroit’s pass defense was leaky a year ago and with Detroit missing both safeties, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, to injury.

Saints: 31, Detroit 28

Doug Joubert, Publisher: L 28-17

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) looks on against Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a team that has what is considered by many as one of the easiest schedules in the NFL, you'd think the New Orleans Saints would have a cupcake to start the 2026 season. Instead, they have to travel to Ford Field to challenge the Detroit Lions, year-in and year-out a team challenging for the playoffs.

Detroit has a very good offense, as we have reported on this week. Their defense, though good in the front seven, is hurting in the defensive backfield with both starting safeties on the PUP list to start the season.

The Saints are a team on the rise. With the draft picks they have over the first two years of the Kellen Moore era, and picking up quality, younger players through free agency, there is no doubt Who Dats have a reason to cheer.

Tyler Shough is the undeniable leader of this team on offense. He now has a bevy (if they can stay healthy) of quality running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends to call upon. His first string offensive line is quality, though thin after that front five.

The Saints defense has a new leader in Chase Young. Add to that the return of linebacker Kaden Elliss, who is a dynamic playmaker, and a solid stack of players at safety, and you have the building blocks of this team on the rise.

Though New Orleans IS getting better, I don't believe they are on the same level as a Detroit team in the Lions' home den. Shough wants to find those receivers, but will one of the best pass rushes in the NFL (3rd in the NFL in sacks in 2025) give him time to locate them?

I see this as a "who rushes the best" game. Though Travis Etienne Jr. has been added, there are still question marks about the Saints O-line. That front five led the team to a No. 28 ranking of running yardage per game in the league last season, averaging under 95 yards per game.

The spread is still hovering around a 7-point advantage for the home team. I say that's not enough for me to take the Saints in this one.

Detroit 28, Saints 17

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .