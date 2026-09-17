The Saints Shough: His Week 1 Tendencies

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It was his first NFL season opening start. It was only his 10th start in his young pro career. And it came with no 2025 preseason game experience heading into the regular season.

So to say New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Tyler Shough is young would be an understatement.

Which is why the gaudy numbers the 2nd year QB has put up in Week 1 are surprising for those who don't know him and what's to be expected for those who do.

Statistically Speaking: At the Top

Top 5 Passers in the NFL | NFL Facebook Pag

After the first game of the year, Shough leads all quarterbacks in the league with 410-yards in a losing effort against Detroit. He is followed by Green Bay's Jordan Love with 387-yards. The Panther's Bryce Young with 361-yards, Josh Allen's 334-yards with the Bills and this week's opposing QB, Lamar Jackson with 324-yards.

Shough chucked the ball 62-times in the Lions game, completing 35 of them for a 56.5% clip, three touchdowns and two interceptions, plus a fumble.

Taking the Short Routes & the Right Side

Among those 60-plus throws, Shough showed a propensity to toss short routes, as 36 of his passes were under 9-yards. His next preferred distance was between 10-and-19 yards, where 9 of his throws ended up.

Shough Pass Distribution Chart | NFL Savant

Being a right hander, it's no surprise the 2nd year man's vast majority of his passes were to the right third of the field, as Shough tossed 29 in that direction. He also picked up the most yardage on that side of the field, gathering 276.

NFL Trending Toward Under Center, Not Saints

When it comes to where Shough is positioned, the Saints are keeping things basic for Shough.

NFL Down Tendencies after Week 1 | Football Insights

The Louisville alum is in the shotgun 65.7% of the time he takes the snap. The other 34.4% of the snaps, he's under center, or UC in the chart. He has yet to set up in the pistol set (where the quarterback is a few yards behind the center in a shorter shotgun-like formation with a running back behind him).

In personnel packaging, the Saints kept it pretty simple.

65.7% of the time, the Saints ran an 11-personnel grouping, meaning 1-running back, 1-tight end, and 3-wide receivers.

The next highest used personnel package was 12-personnel at 25.4%. That's when the team ran 1-running back, 2-tight ends, and 2-wide receivers.

13-personnel was hardly used at all at 7.5%. Lots of tight ends are on the field in 13, as you'll see three of them, along with one wide receiver and a single running back.

The Saints and Ravens will have a Noon kickoff from Baltimore on Sunday, September 20th.

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