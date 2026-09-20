Kellen Moore Praises Saints’ Resiliency After Comeback Win Over Ravens

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Tyler Shough delivered another fourth-quarter comeback, but this time the New Orleans Saints finished the job.

Shough led consecutive touchdown drives in the fourth quarter as New Orleans erased an eight-point halftime deficit to defeat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium for its first victory of the season .

The second-year quarterback completed 27 of 34 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown before scoring the go-ahead touchdown on a fourth-down sneak with 1:28 remaining. Safety Julian Blackmon then intercepted Lamar Jackson on Baltimore's final possession.

Read our Biggest Winners, Biggest Losers here .

After the Saints outscored Baltimore 18-3 in the second half, coach Kellen Moore repeatedly pointed to one quality that made the comeback possible: resiliency.

Here are the highlights from Moore's postgame news conference.

Is resiliency becoming the defining factor for this team?

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (3) moves with the ball in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yeah, I think that certainly is. You know, as frustrating as there's moments in these games and we all get frustrated, our guys just keep going. Our guys just keep going. And I thought the offense had some struggles there for a while, just kicking field goals all game. Then we finally had that drive where we — coming after the three-and-out, we had a really bad three-and-out, and then we came out and went right down the field and made some big-time plays. And I feel like that eased us a little bit on offense.

And then our defense just kept battling, you know, to force them to kick a field goal on that long third-quarter drive I thought was huge. And so, you know, our guys just kept going.

What makes these guys believe when things aren't going well?

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Our guys are really close. Our guys are really well connected, and I think that's important that these guys — the stuff you do all offseason, it's for these moments right here. It's for these moments when things aren't going great for you and our guys aren't looking at each other frustrated. They're looking at each other like, "OK, we're going to find a solution, we're going to find a way." And that's what the whole offseason is about, building.

What changed defensively against Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry in the second half?

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) speaks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) after the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I just thought our relentlessness at the defensive line, the edge position, the linebackers blitzing, I thought that was just — our guys didn't stop. Lamar is going to make plays. He's one of the most talented quarterbacks in this league. He's a phenomenal player. He makes a lot of plays. And you can't get discouraged when he makes a play. You just got to keep going for it. And I thought that's what our guys did.

What does Tyler Shough's late-game play do for the team's confidence?

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) is congratulated after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler's just — he's steady. He's a steady player. He makes good decisions. He runs when he has to. The game's not too big for him ever. And we appreciate the heck out of the way he hangs in there and takes shots in the pocket at times when he has to and delivers and doesn't flinch one bit. And so that was a big-time performance by him.

Has anything about Shough's first two games surprised you?

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) throws to New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No, I think it just reconfirms. You know, he's just going to keep going for it. And I think that's just the way he plays. There's highs and lows in games. There's things that go our way, there's things that don't go our way. And he just keeps going.

And I was proud of him. That team, (Ravens coach) Jesse (Minter) does a phenomenal job on third downs. And for us to be able to convert some of those critical third downs in big moments against a lot of pressure looks that are exotic and unique and stress your protection plans, I thought Tyler did a really steady job of just executing there.

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