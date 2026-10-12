Social Media Rips Saints After Loss to Vikings, Lack of Homefield Advantage

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The New Orleans Saints' frustrating start to the 2026 season continued Sunday with a 23-13 loss to the undefeated Minnesota Vikings , dropping New Orleans to 1-4 and intensifying criticism surrounding second-year head coach Kellen Moore.

What was supposed to be a memorable afternoon celebrating Drew Brees' induction into the Saints Ring of Honor instead became another disappointing chapter in a season rapidly slipping away.

The Saints managed just 142 yards of total offense, while quarterback Tyler Shough struggled against Minnesota's relentless defensive pressure. Even an 87-yard fumble return touchdown by rookie safety Jonas Sanker wasn't enough to prevent New Orleans from suffering its fourth loss in five games.

The defeat also highlighted the Saints' deteriorating home-field advantage, with Vikings fans making their presence felt inside the Caesars Superdome.

As frustration continues to grow, three major talking points have emerged surrounding Moore's coaching, the defense's performance and the team's inability to protect its home field.

Kellen Moore Faces Growing Criticism

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore looks on in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of everyone facing criticism amid the New Orleans Saints' disappointing start, second-year head coach Kellen Moore has arguably received the most.

While Moore faced scrutiny throughout his first season, many fans remained patient, understanding that the franchise was undergoing a rebuild. However, that patience has steadily worn thin, particularly following the Saints' embarrassing loss to the Atlanta Falcons on the 20th anniversary of Domecoming .

The criticism reached a new level following Sunday's loss to Minnesota, marking New Orleans' third consecutive defeat, all coming inside the Caesars Superdome.

Much of the frustration centered on Moore's offensive play calling and his inability to make adjustments against Minnesota's relentless blitz packages.

Offensive sequences don't get much worse than this:



MIN 46 1-10: Kendre Miller run (-1)

MIN 47 2-11: Holding, Donaldson (-10)

NO 43 2-21: False start (-5)

NO 38 2-26: INT, Shough, plus, holding Kamara (-10, declined) — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) October 11, 2026

Even Saints legend Drew Brees questioned the predictability of Moore's offense during Fox's broadcast, further fueling criticism of the struggling head coach.

Drew Brees has been disgusted with Kellen Moore's play-calling all game. He's just dropping hints without bashing his franchise too hard. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) October 11, 2026

The only reason Brees doesn’t really cut loose on this organization is because he doesn’t want to hurt Loomis or Gayle. But what he just said about our offense is probably the most blunt he can be without trying to offend them. — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) October 11, 2026

With New Orleans managing just 142 total yards, including 96 passing, questions continue to mount about Moore's offensive philosophy, game planning and ability to turn the franchise around.

What began as patience during a rebuilding process has increasingly turned into frustration, with fans questioning whether Moore is the right coach to lead the Saints into the future.

Someone threw out a great stat on my show last week. Not a positive one but…



The @Saints have a lower winning percentage post @drewbrees than before him arriving in New Orleans. That includes the teams first 20 years of ineptness. Last 5+ years, some lousy football. Not good — Kaare Johnson (@KaareJohnson) October 11, 2026

In Kellen Moore's 22 games with the #Saints:



- 7-15, 3-8 at home.

- Have never scored more than 7 in the 1st quarter.

- 1 first-quarter lead.

- 4 first-half leads.

- Fewest 1st quarter points scored (35)

- Most 1st quarter 3-and-outs (29)

- Third-worst turnover margin (-10) — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) October 11, 2026

Saints Defense Struggles Despite Creating Turnovers

Oct 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones (33) dives for a touchdown against New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the offense received much of the blame, the defense also drew scrutiny after allowing Minnesota to produce its most productive offensive performance of the season.

The Vikings finished with 364 total yards, including 153 rushing, while quarterback Kyler Murray threw for 229 yards and rushed for another 54.

Aaron Jones rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown, while Justin Jefferson added six receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown. He became the third player to rush for over 100 yards or more after Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs and Atlanta's Bijan Robinson

This isn't the only bad performance as New Orleans allowed Atlanta to have over 420 yards, including 205 on the ground.

While they haven't allowed as many gaudy passing yards (because their opponents are having success running the ball), the Saints secondary isn't any better.

Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry has been a major liability in the Saints' secondary through five games, earning a dismal 55.6 overall Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade and an even worse 51.7 coverage grade. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 60.7% of their passes when targeting him, resulting in 255 yards and a touchdown, while McKinstry has yet to record an interception.

That has earned him the nickame "Sugar Water McKinstry" from ESPN 104.5 radio host Matt Moscona.

LMAO Matt Moscona called Kool-Aid McKinstry “Sugar Water McKinstry” 😭😭 ultimate slander name pic.twitter.com/H2r78MvHk4 — Saints Lead (@SaintsLeadSM) October 11, 2026

Despite forcing two turnovers, including Sanker's fumble return touchdown, the Saints struggled to get Minnesota off the field in critical situations.

That scoop and score was the perfect embodiment of being a Saints fan since Brees has retired. The second you get excited and rejuvenated, they turn right around and kill your vibes. — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) October 11, 2026

The performance raised further questions about a defense that has struggled with consistency throughout the early season.

"Hey Siri, what is 'Domefield Advantage'"

Oct 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Vikings fans do the Skol chant during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Saints’ defense surrendered season-high numbers to a weak Minnesota offense , Sunday's loss highlighted a bigger issue off the field: the Caesars Superdome has lost its elite home-field advantage.

Historically one of the NFL's toughest environments, the venue no longer intimidates visitors. New Orleans has dropped three of four home games this season and sits at 15-21 at home since coach Sean Payton left after 2021, with only one winning home season (5-3 in 2023). The collapse is even sharper recently, with 14 losses in their last 17 home games since 2024.

Compounding the loss, traveling Vikings fans filled the stands with loud "Skol" chants.

Fan frustration continues to grow alongside the home struggles, proving that restoring the Dome's advantage requires winning games, not just past reputation. Until Moore's team delivers, visiting crowds will remain right at home.

For perspective on how many Vikings fans were in the Superdome today. There was a Saints third down late in the game that you might’ve thought this was a road game.



Tough to put into words just how far down the sentiment around this season has fallen in the span of three weeks. pic.twitter.com/Ne8pCQBUDa — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) October 11, 2026

In a span of 7 days, you can hear audible ATL chants and SKOL chants. What this franchise has done to our Superdome since Brees retired should be punishable by crime. — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) October 11, 2026

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