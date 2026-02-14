Steelers Getting Buzz as Trade Destination for Saints Veteran

The New Orleans Saints lost Derek Carr to a sudden retirement last offseason and they ended up replacing him with rookie Tyler Shough after Spencer Rattler's time as the starter didn't go as planned.

Shough is the Saints' franchise quarterback, it seems, but there are rumblings that Carr might want to come out of retirement if he can find the perfect situation with the perfect team. Obviously, the Saints would still need to find a trade partner to take on his deal, but the rumors seem true. It's unclear if anything will come of it.

John Breech of CBS Sports recently suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a landing spot for Carr if he comes out of retirement this offseason.

Saints-Steelers trade buzz already heating up this offseason

"The Steelers are obviously waiting on Aaron Rodgers, but at 42 years old, there's certainly a chance that Rodgers will decide to retire instead of returning for another season," Breech wrote. "If that happens, then Pittsburgh will be in quite the quandary at quarterback. The Steelers do have Mason Rudolph and Will Howard, but you have to think Mike McCarthy would me more comfortable with a smart veteran quarterback who could efficiently run his offense and that's where Carr would come in.

"McCarthy has shown that he can work well with veteran quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers won two MVPs while playing for McCarthy in Green Bay, and let's not forget about Dak Prescott, who finished second in the MVP race in 2023 while playing for McCarthy in Dallas. Carr isn't quite at that level, but McCarty could likely help him elevate his game."

The Steelers are seemingly trying to win right now under new head coach Mike McCarthy. But they're also seemingly waiting on veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers to make up his mind if he's going to return for another year.

If Rodgers wants to play another year, he's likely to be the Steelers' quarterback next season. But if Rodgers wants to retire, Carr could be a realistic option. He would help bridge the gap between right now and the Steelers' quarterback of the future.

Depending on the money and the draft capital in the deal, this could make sense if Carr is on board.

