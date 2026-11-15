Saints vs. Panthers Inactives: Who's Out for Sunday's NFC South Showdown?

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The New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers released their inactive lists before their game on Sunday.

Of course, the biggest news of the week was head coach Kellen Moore’s announcement that center Erik McCoy (bicep) and right tackle Taliese Fuaga (knee), leaving the Saints without two of its starting offensive linemen.

The team will also miss rookie running back CJ Donaldson (shoulder) and second-round defensive lineman Christen Miller (knee).

Here is the full list.

New Orleans Saints

Flip Card Changes

RB Travis Etienne Jr. (Activated from Injured Reserve)

OT Easton Kilty (Signed to active roster from practice squad)

DL Christen Miller (Placed on Injured Reserve)

Game Day Inactives

QB Zach Wilson (Designagted third quarterbnack)

S Mike Reid

RB CJ Donaldson

LB Jaylan Ford

OT Taliese Fuaga

C Erik McCoy

Carolina Panthers

Flip Card Changes

WR Xavier Legette (Activated from Injured Reserve)

CB Corey Thornton (Practice squad elevation)

CB Marco WIlson (Practice squad elevation)

Game Day Inactives

TE Ja’Tavion Sanders

QB Hunter King

CB Will Lee

RB AJ Dillon

LB Bobby Okereke

C Sam Hecht

DT TeRah Edwards

Game Details

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026

Time: Noon CT (1 p.m. ET)

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.)

TV: FOX

Saints Schedule

Preseason (1-2)

Sat. Aug. 15 – vs. Jacksonville – L 24-20

Sat. Aug. 22 – at LA Rams – L 34-0

Fri. Aug. 28 – at Dallas – W 27-24

Regular Season (3-5)

Sun. Sept. 13 at Detroit – L 31-30 (OT)

Sun. Sept. 20 at Baltimore – W 24-17

Sun. Sept. 27 vs. Las Vegas – L 35-27

Mon. Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta – L 45-24

Sun. Oct. 11 vs. Minnesota – L 23-13

Sun. Oct. 18 at NY Giants – W 34-27

Sun. Oct. 25 vs. Pittsburgh (Paris) – L 16-10

Sun. Nov. 1 – BYE WEEK

Sun. Nov. 8 vs. Cleveland – W 23-22 (OT)

Sun. Nov. 15 vs. Carolina – noon (Fox)

Sun. Nov. 22 at Chicago – noon (Fox)

Sun. Nov. 29 at Cincinnati – noon (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 6 vs. Green Bay – noon (Fox)

Sun. Dec. 13 at Carolina – noon (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 20 at Tampa Bay – noon (Fox)

Sun. Dec. 27 vs. Arizona – noon (Fox)

Sun. Jan. 3 at Atlanta – noon (Fox)

Jan. 9 or 10 vs. Tampa Bay – TBD (TBD)

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