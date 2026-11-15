Saints vs. Panthers Inactives: Who's Out for Sunday's NFC South Showdown?
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The New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers released their inactive lists before their game on Sunday.
Of course, the biggest news of the week was head coach Kellen Moore’s announcement that center Erik McCoy (bicep) and right tackle Taliese Fuaga (knee), leaving the Saints without two of its starting offensive linemen.
The team will also miss rookie running back CJ Donaldson (shoulder) and second-round defensive lineman Christen Miller (knee).
Here is the full list.
New Orleans Saints
Flip Card Changes
- RB Travis Etienne Jr. (Activated from Injured Reserve)
- OT Easton Kilty (Signed to active roster from practice squad)
- DL Christen Miller (Placed on Injured Reserve)
Game Day Inactives
- QB Zach Wilson (Designagted third quarterbnack)
- S Mike Reid
- RB CJ Donaldson
- LB Jaylan Ford
- OT Taliese Fuaga
- C Erik McCoy
Carolina Panthers
Flip Card Changes
- WR Xavier Legette (Activated from Injured Reserve)
- CB Corey Thornton (Practice squad elevation)
- CB Marco WIlson (Practice squad elevation)
Game Day Inactives
- TE Ja’Tavion Sanders
- QB Hunter King
- CB Will Lee
- RB AJ Dillon
- LB Bobby Okereke
- C Sam Hecht
- DT TeRah Edwards
Game Details
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026
- Time: Noon CT (1 p.m. ET)
- Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.)
- TV: FOX
Saints Schedule
Preseason (1-2)
- Sat. Aug. 15 – vs. Jacksonville – L 24-20
- Sat. Aug. 22 – at LA Rams – L 34-0
- Fri. Aug. 28 – at Dallas – W 27-24
Regular Season (3-5)
- Sun. Sept. 13 at Detroit – L 31-30 (OT)
- Sun. Sept. 20 at Baltimore – W 24-17
- Sun. Sept. 27 vs. Las Vegas – L 35-27
- Mon. Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta – L 45-24
- Sun. Oct. 11 vs. Minnesota – L 23-13
- Sun. Oct. 18 at NY Giants – W 34-27
- Sun. Oct. 25 vs. Pittsburgh (Paris) – L 16-10
- Sun. Nov. 1 – BYE WEEK
- Sun. Nov. 8 vs. Cleveland – W 23-22 (OT)
- Sun. Nov. 15 vs. Carolina – noon (Fox)
- Sun. Nov. 22 at Chicago – noon (Fox)
- Sun. Nov. 29 at Cincinnati – noon (CBS)
- Sun. Dec. 6 vs. Green Bay – noon (Fox)
- Sun. Dec. 13 at Carolina – noon (CBS)
- Sun. Dec. 20 at Tampa Bay – noon (Fox)
- Sun. Dec. 27 vs. Arizona – noon (Fox)
- Sun. Jan. 3 at Atlanta – noon (Fox)
- Jan. 9 or 10 vs. Tampa Bay – TBD (TBD)
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A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant