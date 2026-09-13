Saints-Lions: How to Watch Sunday’s 2026 Season Opener

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The New Orleans Saints kick off their season this Sunday at noon against the Detroit Lions .

Facing the Lions presents a major test for New Orleans. Detroit enters as the favorite to capture the NFC North, boasting a high-powered offense alongside one of the league's most formidable pass-rushing defenses.

Additionally, playing inside Ford Field offers a noisy, dome setting that can disrupt an opponent's offensive communication—a challenge similar to what visiting teams encounter at the Caesars Superdome.

“I love it. I think it's a great challenge for us,” Saints quarterback Tyler Shough said. “It's a great challenge for us to get in and out of the huddle operation-wise. It's a good challenge for us as a team, right off the bat against a playoff team with probably the highest caliber players all across the board.”

When and Where?

Sep 13, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A view behind the endzone before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026

Time: Noon CT

Location: Ford Field (Detroit)

How to Watch Saints vs Lions on TV

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) and offensive tackle Asim Richards (72) celebrate after a touchdown run during the game against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TV: WVUE FOX 8

Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst) and Megan Olivi (sideline reporter)

How to Listen Live to the Saints vs. Lions on Radio

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) (left) talks to wide receiver Chris Olave (12) (right) against Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)

Broadcasters: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)

Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)

Broadcasters: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

One Thing to Watch Out For

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Shough building off of a stong training camp.

Shough is fully prepared for this opportunity , with the entire organization placing complete trust in the second-year Louisville product. That confidence should translate into letting him push the ball downfield aggressively.

Look for our Halftime Studs and Duds here at On SI Saints .

New Orleans demonstrated this aggressive approach during three joint practice sessions against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, and Dallas Cowboys.

Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football , Shough delivered an impressive finish to training camp. From Day 12 through the final session—which incorporated all three joint practices—he connected on 76.5% of his 115 pass attempts while throwing just a single interception. He was also effective deep, converting six of his 10 pass attempts of 20 or more yards.

Detroit's defensive situation further favors taking downfield shots: the Lions ranked 20th against the pass last year and will enter the matchup missing both starting safeties, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, to injury.

Saints Mailbag

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