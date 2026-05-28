Top 3 Remaining Free Agents the Saints Should Consider Signing

While the New Orleans Saints made some splashes in free agency a couple of months ago and seem to have had another solid draft to surround quarterback Tyler Shough with more weapons, one can expect the team to make a few more moves this offseason and into training camp in July.

There isn’t a ton of space left in the cap kitty this year, as the Saints rank third-to-last – at just shy of $7 million available. However, there always could be a move or two they could make for a little more room, and whoever they potentially would sign could have a backloaded deal to put more of the financial burden on a later year’s budget.

Is there a player or two out there General Manager Mickey Loomis and company might think about bringing into the fold?

How about three? Here are our top suggestions of free agents still available as of this writing on May 28:

CB Rasul Douglas

So this would completely go against the “youth movement” strategy this team has obviously been using since Coach Kellen Moore arrived 15 months ago, but if there were a spot the Saints might think about employing a vet on a one-year deal, it could be corner.

The Dolphins are entering a new chapter under Jeff Hafley, but one notable contributor from 2025 remains unsigned.



Rasul Douglas led Miami in passes defended last season and started 13 games, yet he's still waiting for his next opportunity in free agency. pic.twitter.com/IXfG9DW1fm — Dolphins Nation (@DolphinNationCP) May 27, 2026

It’s a position they are very lacking, with a couple of guys who have three combined years of experience in the league as your starters in Kool-Aid McKinstry and Quincy Riley. Not only would Douglas come in and likely start, he could serve as a mentor to the young members of the defensive backfield – AND fill a huge hole left by the departure of Alontae Taylor.

In the grand scheme of things, it probably wouldn’t cost a ton to sign the soon-to-be 31-year-old, who played in 15 games last year for Miami last year and 15 in Buffalo the season before that.

RB Najee Harris

Hang on … hear me out! Yes, obviously the running back position isn’t necessarily a position of need, but anyone who thinks there still isn’t room for a whole lot of improvement here is just riding on a magic carpet.

Najee Harris stiff arms 😲💪 pic.twitter.com/6IM8Dda1TO — Kalshi Football (@KalshiFB) April 16, 2026

First off, until he shows up in the building and starts practicing, one has to almost assume Alvin Kamara isn’t returning. (This isn’t so say he won’t, but there hasn’t been anything close to a commitment from either side.) Next, if Kamara is gone, that means the Saints will be relying on oft-injured Kendre Miller or 2025 sixth-round pick Devin Neal as RB2.

“But Derry – you dummy! Najee Harris is coming off an Achilles injury.” Of course, which is why he likely can be signed for much less than he’s worth – maybe $4 million or so? – and by all reports he is looking like he will be ready for the start of the 2026 season.

If the team could get an RB2 who rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons and still is only 28, he could be a nice pairing with Travis Etienne for maybe even a couple of seasons.

EDGE AJ Epenesa

OK, maybe this one is more of a pipe dream, as he likely is a bit too expensive for the Saints at this stage of the game. But he still could come at a bargain, considering his disappointing sixth season last year with the Buffalo Bills, in which he only started two of the 16 games he played in and collected just 2.5 sacks.

He had all but sewn up a deal to go to Cleveland but failed a physical, and remains on the free-agent market and visited the Chicago Bears as recently as Wednesday.

The Bears have brought in AJ Epenesa for a workout pic.twitter.com/UJXEIBb3Z8 — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) May 27, 2026

However, about to enter his age-28 season, he could be a prime candidate for a huge rebound. At 6-foot-6 and with his skill set, which is something the Saints will need if Cam Jordan doesn’t come back, Epenesa could be a huge get.

He has previously been rumored in trade talks from the Bills, so it’s clear Saints brass has been interested in him.