    • October 22, 2021
    PODCAST: The Who Dat Discussion Episode 281: Evaluating the Saints at the BYE Week

    LISTEN: Who Dat Discussion Episode 281: Episode 281: Saints BYE Week Recap | Players Set to Return from Injury
    This NFL season I have taken over as the host Who Dat Discussion Podcast, powered by AC Sports. Throughout the year I will be joined by a flurry of guests and analysts to discuss the New Orleans Saints 2020-21 season and other NFL topics.

    Our latest episode (Episode #281) I was joined by former Saints News Network Intern and Current New York Giants Digital Editorial Member Andrew Gullotta to discuss the Saints' performance through five games and who to expect to return to field after the BYE. 

    You can listen by clicking the link provided below to your preferred podcasting destination. Please Subscribe and Rate the Show!

    Listen to the Who Dat Discussion via Apple Podcasts 

    Listen to the Who Dat Discussion via Spotify

    More Podcasts Hosted by Members of Saints News

    • Bleav in Saints: Hosted by John Hendrix and Terrance Cooper
    • The Bayou Blitz: Hosted by Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley

