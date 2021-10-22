PODCAST: The Who Dat Discussion Episode 281: Evaluating the Saints at the BYE Week
LISTEN: Who Dat Discussion Episode 281: Episode 281: Saints BYE Week Recap | Players Set to Return from Injury
This NFL season I have taken over as the host Who Dat Discussion Podcast, powered by AC Sports. Throughout the year I will be joined by a flurry of guests and analysts to discuss the New Orleans Saints 2020-21 season and other NFL topics.
Our latest episode (Episode #281) I was joined by former Saints News Network Intern and Current New York Giants Digital Editorial Member Andrew Gullotta to discuss the Saints' performance through five games and who to expect to return to field after the BYE.
