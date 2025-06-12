Chris Olave Takes Hard Stance On Future With Saints
The New Orleans Saints have one of the biggest up-and-coming receivers in the game and it sounds like he doesn't want to go anywhere.
Saints receiver Chris Olave has been the subject of a lot of noise this offseason. His name has been thrown around in trade speculation left and right, although it hasn't made much sense at all. The Saints brought in Kellen Moore to be the team's head coach and the front office has made a specific effort to minimize turnover and keep its top players in town.
The Saints also entered the offseason somewhat thin at receiver which has led to the signings of Brandin Cooks and Donovan Peoples-Jones. Also, it was reported that Gabe Davis was coming in for a free agent visit.
With all of that being said, why even think about trading Olave? There's no reason to and none of the noise has come from the team. Instead, it has come from people trying to work a big-name player into hypothetical, buzz-worthy situations.
Olave isn't going anywhere this offseason and he reportedly told Jon Sokoloff of WGNO-TV (ABC) New Orleans that he hopes to be a "Saint for life."
"We just got to talk to Saints WR Chris Olave," Sokoloff said. "He spoke a lot about his road to recovery, the young QBs and much more. We’ll have plenty later at 6 on (WGNO-TV (ABC) New Orleans), but he said he wants to be a 'Saint for life.' New Orleans picked up his fifth-year option ($15.49 million)."
There's no reason to move Olave and it sounds like he doesn't want to go anywhere.
