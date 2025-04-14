Could Saints Sign Former MVP Front-Runner Now?
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback situation certainly looks different than it did a week ago.
At this point last week there surely was some chatter about the Saints' quarterback position with a guy like Colorado phenom Shedeur Sanders being mentioned as an NFL Draft fit. But, there really wasn't any chatter about adding another veteran because Derek Carr has been the expected starter even with the draft talk.
Now, everything is up in the air. Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury and it's unclear how much of the 2025 season he could miss or play or really anything about the injury itself.
The injury itself isn't fully known at this time but it's clear something is going on. Sports Illustrated's Tom Dierberger made a list of seven hypothetical quarterback options in response and one that they mentioned was Carson Wentz.
"It's been eight years since Wentz look like the front-runner to win MVP before a torn ACL ended his 2017 season, but he's still a valuable backup these days at age 32," Dierberger said. "Wentz provided depth behind Patrick Mahomes last season, appearing in three games, before watching the Kansas City Chiefs lose to his previous employer—the Philadelphia Eagles—in Super Bowl LIX.
"Wentz likely isn't new coach Kellen Moore's ideal starter in his first year on the sidelines, but he's probably a step up from (Spencer Rattler) and (Jake Haener)."
There was a time in which this possibility would likely fire up Saints fans. He was a No. 2 pick for a reason and looked like a star to kick off his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was solid in 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts as well and had 27 touchdown passes to seven interceptions. Since then, things haven't gone his way and he's available in free agency.
If the Saints miss on Sanders, this would be an easy option for the 2025 season.