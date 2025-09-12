Demario Davis' Christian McCaffrey Take Before Saints-49ers
The New Orleans Saints are just two days away from their second game of the 2025 National Football League regular season.
In the buildup to the matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, a lot has been said about who will not be on the field. George Kittle and Brock Purdy are both hurt and aren't going to be taking the field against New Orleans. Those are some pretty big losses for the 49ers, but they still have one of the game's best overall players in Christian McCaffrey.
The Saints star talked about the 49ers star
When healthy, McCaffrey is one of the most dynamic overall backs in the game. Last year, he played just four games. But, the year before, he led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,459. On top of this, he had 14 rushing touchdowns, 67 catches, 564 receiving yards, and seven receiving touchdowns. That's some pretty eye-popping production.
The Saints are going to be trying their best to stop the playmaker on Sunday, but Saints star Demario Davis gave him his flowers before the showdown.
"Man is just a tough challenge," Davis said. "Been going against Christian for a long time. When he was in our division, going against him twice per year was a challenge. Then going to an explosive offense like San Francisco really opened things up for him to do a lot of different things. He's one of the most dynamic backs in the league. He can do it all.
"Of course, being able to carry the ball 20, 25 times per game, but also catch the ball out of the backfield. I think he had a big week last week in the receiving game. Not afraid to throw his helmet in there and block. He is what you would want in a running back if you're trying to build your offense around your run game. Having a weapon like that, I think he's one of the top backs in the league and once he gets going, he's tough to deal with. I think it just takes all 11 guys.