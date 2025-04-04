Did Saints Just Hint Interest In Surprising Phenom?
The National Football League Draft is just about three weeks away and all eyes were on Colorado on Friday.
Friday was Colorado's pro day and it featured both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Hunter didn't do much, but he did run a few routes. The more interesting person on Friday surely was Sanders. Hunter is pretty much guaranteed to go in the top four in the upcoming draft. He's a unicorn and didn't really need to show much.
Sanders, on the other hand, is much more up in the air. He could go anywhere from No. 1 in the draft to later in the first round based on some of the recent chatter. Cam Ward seems like a more likely option at No. 1 and then the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants have the next two picks. Both have quarterback question marks, but if they don't select him, he could see a big drop.
There's been chatter recently about the possibility of the New Orleans Saints bringing Sanders to town. New Orleans has Derek Carr for the 2025 campaign, but the team has long-term questions. Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein shared on Friday that Saints quarterback coach Scott Tolzien and wide receiver coach Keith Williams were in attendance to see the duo.
"Some teams just sent a scout or scouts to Colorado pro day," Epstein said. "But the Saints have two coaches scheduled to be there today, per source. QB coach Scott Tolzien and WR coach Keith Williams scheduled to get live looks at QB Shedeur Sanders & WR/DB Travis Hunter."
This is intriguing, but arguably what is more interesting is the fact that Kellen Moore wasn't there, as shared by NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
"No Kellen Moore at Colorado today," Underhill said. "He was at some of the other pro days watching the QBs, but not this one."
Moore has been at other pro days, for example Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss', but not Sanders'. New Orleans clearly did send a solid contingent to town, but what could this mean?
