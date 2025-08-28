Saints Sign Quarterback In 15-Man Practice Squad Announcement
The New Orleans Saints have a lot to like about the roster right now.
Across the league right now there isn’t a lot of positive buzz about the Saints. While this is the case, New Orleans is significantly younger than it was last year, added some intriguing pieces this offseason, and play in a weak division. The Saints could surprise this year, but that’s one person’s opinion.
It has been a big week for the Saints so far. New Orleans announced its initial 53-man roster on Tuesday. It didn’t take long until changes were made on Wednesday. On top of changes to the 53-man roster, New Orleans also announced its initial practice squad.
Saints reveal 15 practice squad additions
"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed 15 players to the team's practice squad. In a corresponding moves to sign wide receiver Trey Palmer and tackle Xavier Truss, the club waived tight end Jack Stoll and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. and subsequently signed both to the practice squad.
"The Saints have signed the following 15 players to the practice squad: Kevin Austin Jr., Dalys Beanum, Terrell Burgess, Elliott Davison, Hunter Dekkers, Fadil Diggs, Jake Haener, Easton Kilty, Jayden Price, Nephi Sewell, Charlie Smyth, Jack Stoll, Treyton Welch, Jonah Williams, Cedrick Wilson Jr."
The Saints brought back both Jake Haener and Hunter Dekkers for the quarterback room. Dekkers has been signed and cut multiple times this offseason. Haener was a casualty of the initial 53-man roster cuts.
Beyond these two, the most surprising move could be considerd Jack Stoll or Treyton Welch. The Saints' tight end depth is depleted, to say the least. Moving both of these guys to the practice squad won't necessarily impact game availability early on, but it still was somewhat surprising to see the Saints cut away from an area that was already thin.
This is just the beginning, though. The practice squad is going to shift all season. This is the initial, but may not look anything like the final months from now.
