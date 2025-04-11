Ex-NFL Executive Has Eyebrow-Raising Comments About Saints
The New Orleans Saints are in arguably the most interesting position in the upcoming National Football League Draft.
It would obviously be nice to have the No. 1 pick, but the Saints are at No. 9. The first few picks seem to be pretty clear and easy to make. Right now, Cam Ward seems like he's going to be taken with the No. 1 pick. As of right now, the next two picks seem like they will be Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter, but anything could happen.
After that, there are more variables at play. New Orleans is in the most interesting spot because if Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders makes it through the No. 3 pick, there's a real chance he drops to No. 9 barring a trade. If he got through the Saints, then there's no way to know when he will go.
He's the No. 2 quarterback in this draft class and his eventual landing spot is completely up in the air. New Orleans has been talked about a lot lately when it comes to Sanders. Former NFL executive and current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick shared he hopes Sanders doesn't get taken in the first three picks and then followed up and said he thinks the Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, or Las Vegas Raiders would be "very good fits," as shared by Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.
"Shedeur is someone that wants to be collaborative,” Riddick said on First Take. "He’s someone that you want to talk with. He doesn’t like to be told, ‘This is the way we’re going to do things, and you’re just going to need to fall in line.’ He’s earned that right because of the way he’s played. And this young man is going to be just fine. And you know what? I hope he doesn’t go in the top three picks. I hope he doesn’t. And I think his camp would tell you the same thing. There are other teams they want to go to."
"In some respects, there are other teams that I hope he goes to, that I think would be good fits for him," Riddick told cleveland.com. "I do feel that way. I do feel like him going to a place like New Orleans or going to a place like Pittsburgh or Las Vegas, I think they would be very good fits for him."
Now, that's pretty interesting.
