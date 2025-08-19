Ex-Saints Tyrann Mathieu To Receive Special Honor
The New Orleans Saints lost a key piece this summer as three-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu surprisingly announced his retirement after 12 seasons in the National Football League.
The last three were as a member of the Saints. His retirement came somewhat as a surprise. The reason for this was that at one point early in the offseason when trade rumors were growing, Mathieu made it clear that he wasn't going to get moved and restructured his deal in order to seemingly make that happen.
But, life happens. Mathieu revealed that the reason why he decided to hang up his cleats was to spend more time around his family.
"Well, I think to be honest, that's been a conversation that I've kind of had really going into the last couple of seasons," Mathieu said. "I think the older I got, the more challenging and harder it became to leave my kids. At first, it was all cool, like I get the weekend off, you know what I mean. But, then once you get to a certain age, once you begin to experience different parts of life, I think priorities shift. I think the thing that meant the most to me at 22, they don't really mean the most to me at 33. I think my kids are a big part of that. It's funny because I think the only one who is kind of upset with me is my daughter. She's like 5..."
Former Saints star Tyrann Mathieu set to be honored by New Orleans
Mathieu was a great piece for the organization. He only spent three seasons with the Saints, but he has been around Louisiana forever for the most part. He's a local boy from around the New Orleans area. He went to St. Augustine High School and then played his college ball at LSU before entering the NFL. He spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs before coming home.
Now, he's hanging up his cleats, but he's getting honored at least one more time. Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.net took to social media on Tuesday and shared that Aug. 21st will be "Tyrann Mathieu Day" in New Orleans.
"August 21, 2025 will be named Tyrann Mathieu Day by the city and city council," Jackson shared. "In celebration of his retirement, 12-year NFL career and his contributions to the city, a celebration will be held Thursday at the Mayor’s Office and City Hall inc. a key to the city presentation."
May 8th was "Cam Jordan Day" in the city so this will be the second important honor of the offseason.