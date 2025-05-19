Former Cowboys Superstar Named Saints 'Best Fit'
The New Orleans Saints could use another playmaker in the wide receiver room before the 2025 season gets here.
If the Saints aren't rebuilding -- which they have shown no indication of -- it wouldn't hurt to have as much veteran talent in receiver room as possible for the young quarterback room. Right now, the Saints have Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener leading the charge in the quarterback room. They are all young and could use another safety blanket to throw to.
The receiver room currently features Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Brandin Cooks, and Donovan Peoples-Jones as four receivers in the room. NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich called New Orleans the "best fit" for former then-Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, and Buffalo Bills star Amari Cooper.
"Multiple Saints coaches know Cooper well from his time in Dallas, including HC Kellen Moore and OC Doug Nussmeier," Ulrich said. "That should give both sides a comfort level about the fit and the scheme. From an on-field perspective, Cooper would bring a different element to the Saints’ receiving corps. The top three players on the depth chart are Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks.
"They’re not clones of each other but all three are slighter in frame and win with speed and route running, not size and strength. Cooper is at least 20 pounds bigger than Olave, the biggest of the three, and would bring a physicality the other three don’t have while still being a quality route runner and a downfield threat, assuming he hasn’t lost too much of a step at 31 years old."
Should the Saints add another playmaker?
