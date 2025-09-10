How 49ers' Brutal Injury News Impacts Saints, Spencer Rattler
The New Orleans Saints are set to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 and it sounds like New Orleans has an advantage.
New Orleans already announced that tight end George Kittle is going to miss the contest as he is placed on the Injured Reserve due to a hamstring injury suffered Week 1.
"The 49ers are placing TE George Kittle on injured reserve, source said," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. "No surprise given San Francisco’s schedule: They play four games in the next 23 days, including a Thursday night game in Week 5. As (Ian Rapoport) reported Monday, Kittle was expected to miss 3-5 weeks so he was almost certain to miss 4 games regardless. The logical target for his return is now Week 6 at Tampa Bay on Oct. 12."
If the 49ers had just lost Kittle before the Saints game, that would be a pretty big blow. But, that's not all. Matt Barrows of The Athletic reported that quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a toe injury Week 1 and it's up in the air if he'll practice this week ahead of the game.
The Saints will face a banged up 49ers team Week 2
"Brock Purdy suffered a toe injury in Seattle and Kyle Shanahan is not sure if he’ll practice this week. Mac Jones is next up. The only other healthy QB in the building is practice squadder Adrian Martinez, who’s never attempted a regular-season pass," Barrows said. "Purdy also is dealing with a shoulder injury -- to his non-throwing shoulder, which occurred when he was driven into the turf in the first half."
The Saints dropped their first game of the season and a matchup with the 49ers is always daunting. But, clearly, the 49ers won't be at full strength. On paper, this should be Spencer Rattler's best chance at winning his first career start, if the 49ers are as banged up as reported. If Purdy is unable to go, former New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones would be in line to start and he currently holds a 20-29 career record.
Rattler has made seven starts dating back to last year and the Saints have lost all of them. New Orleans fought back late Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, but to no avail. The injruy report is going to be worth watching all week for New Orleans because it will certainly impact the preparation and strategy for the Week 2 showdown if Purdy is forced to miss the game.
