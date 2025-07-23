Saints News Network

Kellen Moore Makes Announcement About Saints QB Competition

Who will be Moore's QB1 in his debut season as a head coach?

Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) during warmups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
New Orleans Saints fans are aching to know who will be the team’s starting quarterback.

Entering training camp, the Saints were expected to witness a fierce quarterback competition between second-year man Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough, who was selected at No. 40 overall in the 2025 NFL draft by new head coach Kellen Moore.

The vast majority of Saints media outlets have presumed that Shough is the frontrunner for the QB1 role due to being Moore’s pick. Rattler, however, holds an advantage over Shough in being more experienced, not only in the NFL, but with some of the Saints’ receivers. 

But when will Moore decide between Rattler and Shough? Last season, ex-Saints head coach Dennis Allen waited too long to choose between Rattler and Jake Haener for the QB2 role, leading to a lack of readiness when Derek Carr went down with an injury. SB Nation’s Caleb Yaccarino touched on this: “Dennis Allen and the Saints made one massive mistake: they did not commit to either Rattler or Haener until they had to.”

Moore, on the other hand, appears to understand the importance of committing to a QB1 and QB2 early. The 37-year-old head coach announced something on Tuesday, per NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill, concerning the timing of his decision.

“Kellen Moore said there is benefit to making the QB decision early, but they won't force it and they won't hurry it,” Underhill reported.

“Decision will come when it comes.”

Moore’s remarks indicate that he won’t drag on the QB competition any longer than he needs to. Saints fans can smile knowing that the answer to the team’s burning question will probably arrive soon.

