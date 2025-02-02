NFL Analyst Has Surprising Idea For Saints Involving Derek Carr Trade
The New Orleans Saints clearly have some questions at the quarterback spot right now.
Derek Carr is a four-time Pro Bowler who certainly can sling it. When he's healthy, he can be one of the better quarterbacks in the league and is just 33 years old. But, he appeared in just 10 games last season and has a massive four-year, $150 million deal.
There's a potential out in his contract this offseason before his cap hit jumps up from over $12 million to over $51 million. Carr is a very good quarterback, but the Saints have a lot of cap issues and things may get even worse if he sticks around.
Because of that, there already has been chatter about if the two sides could go their separate ways this offseason. Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport made a hypothetical list of trades to "reshape" the league and floated a deal that would send Carr to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a surprise move.
"Saints Get: 2025 fourth-round pick, 2026 conditional pick," Davenport said. "Steelers Get: QB Derek Carr. The New Orleans Saints have all kinds of problems right now. Per Over the Cap, they're a whopping $54.1 million over the projected salary cap. Whomever they hire as their new head coach will inherit a roster in desperate need of an overhaul. Step 1 in that overhaul could be moving on from quarterback Derek Carr...
"The Steelers will undoubtedly be mentioned as a suitor for Sam Darnold, but if they whiff on him, they might not have a great Plan B. And Pittsburgh doesn't have the draft pick to land an impact rookie this year, either. Steelers fans might not be enthused about another retread quarterback. But in 2024, Carr threw three times as many interceptions as touchdowns and posted a passer rating of 101.0. The Steelers will be expected to be in the AFC North mix again next year. Carr could be the best veteran option whom they can reasonably get their hands on."
What's surprising about this deal is the Steelers being mentioned. Pittsburgh had both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in 2024. Neither is signed for the 2025 season, but it has been reported that the team would like to bring one of them back. It would be much less of a headache to sign either Wilson or Fields rather than a complicated deal like this.
