Saints 1st Rounder Has Chance To Flip The Narrative
It already has been shared that a former New Orleans Saints first-rounder is preparing to make a big change for the 2025 season.
Trevor Penning has seen his role bounce around since being selected in the first round of the 2022 National Football League Draft. Penning has seen time at both left and right tackle over the last three years. Now, he's making another switch and has seen time at left guard this offseason. He recently talked about the move and shared that he feels like what he does well will work better at guard, as shared by The Times-Picayune's Luke Johnson.
“The things I do well I think fit better at guard,” Penning said. "Not to say I can’t play tackle, but in the run game — especially at guard — the things I do well really shine."
Much has been said about Penning this offseason. There was some trade speculation earlier in the offseason. The Saints turned down his fifth-year option for the 2026 season. Penning hasn't been a superstar so far in his career, but he has been solid. In an injury-filled season for the Saints last year, he started all 17 games. That in itself is important.
The 2025 season is going to be a big one for him and a chance to shake off some of the negative buzz out there. For example, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin had Penning on "bust alert."
"Tabbed the New Orleans Saints' left tackle of the future upon entry, Penning played just six games as a rookie due to injury, then lost his starting job halfway through Year 2," Benjamin said. "The Northern Iowa-bred blocker finally stayed in the lineup in 2024 as the right tackle, but even then, he was dinged for 11 penalties for a mostly dismal and injury-riddled offense. Like Neal in New York, he's banking on a switch to the interior to revive his long-term chances in the Big Easy, shifting to left guard next to rookie Kelvin Banks Jr."
He's just 26 years old and now is transitioning to a role he said he feels comfortable with. He was a first-round pick. He'll have a chance to show it in 2025.
