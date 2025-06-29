Unique playmaker would make perfect fit for Seahawks if Saints cut him
The Seattle Seahawks went 10-7 in their first season under head coach Mike Macdonald. Entering year two under the former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator, the Seahawks are expected to be strong on defense once again. Offensively, they have a few standouts, but overall, there are far more questions than answers.
Seattle will look to replace Geno Smith under center with Sam Darnold. They also have Jaxon Smith-Njigba moving into the WR1 role with Cooper Kupp being signed to fill the void left by the departure of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Throw in a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak, and there are a lot of moving parts.
MORE: Seahawks legend Pete Carroll was not Raiders first choice for new head coach
That's why David Latham of Last Word on Sports thinks it would be a wise move for Seattle to bring in Taysom Hill if the New Orleans Saints release him. Hill was named a potential cap cut by Bleacher Report's Alex Kay, and Latham says he could reunite with Kubiak.
"If Sean Payton doesn’t sign Taysom Hill, he could reunite with Klint Kubiak, the Saints former offensive coordinator. Now working in New Orleans, the Seattle Seahawks will live and die with Sam Darnold in 2025. While Darnold is coming off a strong season with the Vikings, he’ll struggle to replicate that success away from Kevin O’Connell and Justin Jefferson. Hill isn’t nearly as good as Jefferson, but he’ll bring some much-needed depth to a top-heavy roster with only two proven playmakers in Jaxon Smith-Njigba and an aging Cooper Kupp." — Latham, Last Word on Sports
Of course, the ideal spot for Hill would be in Denver with Sean Payton, but the Seahawks could be a backup option.
In Seattle, they could use the Swiss Army Knife as a tight end and halfback, while occasionally putting him under center to keep defenses guessing. It's not something to build the offense around, but it's a wrinkle that could complement the talent they already have.
