Saints Advised To Swing Pre-NFL Draft Blockbuster Trade
The New Orleans Saints have a lot of work to do.
New Orleans finished the 2024 season with a 5-12 record and now have a new head coach in Kellen Moore. It’s a new era in New Orleans and now the Saints will need to make some moves.
The Saints need to address its cap situation this offseason and currently are scheduled to have the No. 9 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
It’s going to be a long offseason full of tough decisions and The 33rd Team’s Ian Valentino suggested that the Saints should trade down ahead of the NFL Draft to recoup assets.
"Direction: Trade Down," Valentino said. "It's time for the New Orleans Saints to finally pay the piper after so many years of dodging the salary cap's limitations. Projected to be over the cap by $54 million with one of the league's oldest and least-talented rosters, there aren't many productive moves the team can make to help new head coach Kellen Moore. Another batch of restructures is coming, but this roster will get worse before it gets better. The key to breaking the endless cycle of bringing back aging, expensive veterans who aren't contributing to wins is to draft better. New Orleans has eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and five of those are within the top 111 selections.
"Hitting on three would be a massive boost for the franchise but having more chances to unearth quality starters on rookie deals is helpful...A trade down from the ninth overall pick makes sense in almost every scenario. Unless there's an unexpected falling quarterback, the Saints should get a relatively similar prospect much later in the first round than what they would at No. 9, especially considering they're not operating under a win-now mindset. The first-year returns could be lower if they move down into the twenties, but the difference between someone like Shemar Stewart and James Pearce Jr. is negligible for a rebuilding roster."
New Orleans certainly is going to have tough decisions to make.
More NFL: Saints' Derek Carr Could Be 'First Domino' To Fall For New Orleans