Saints Announcement: Close Look At Brand New Helmets
The New Orleans Saints have been teasing at an announcement and made it on Wednesday in a big way.
Throughout the offseason to this point, there have been rumors that the Saints would announce at least new helmets this offseason and potentially new jerseys overall. On Wednesday, at least, the Saints announced brand-new white helmets.
You can check out the team's announcement video below.
The team shared images of the new helmets as well on social media.
The announcement came sooner than expected. SportsLogos.net's Andrew Lind reported earlier in the offseason that the Saints were planning to announce new threads around July 22nd.
"Our sources have indicated the New Orleans Saints will introduce a new alternate helmet and uniform on the following day, July 22," Lind said. "The latter is especially notable because it will replace either their 1967-68 throwback uniforms or their Color Rush design, which is effectively the road version of the throwback set. An old gold helmet makes sense, but it’s unclear which uniform would be replaced (or why it would change)."
This is the first time New Orleans has unveiled a new helmet since the team released the alternate black helmet with a gold fleur-de-lis back in 2022. As of writing, the team hasn't announced which games they will be wearing these new white helmets for yet, but we are sure to see them at some point in 2025.
What are your thoughts on the team's new digs?
More NFL: Saints Star May Have Played Final Game In New Orleans