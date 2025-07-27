Saints-Browns Called Potential QB Trade Partners
It would be a pretty big shock if the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback to kick off the 2025 National Football League season wasn't already on the roster.
Even with training camp being here, there still is plenty of speculation out there right now about moves that could be made -- either through free agency or even through a trade. For example, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox shared a column highlighting quarterbacks on the trade block with potential landing spots.
The Saints have one of the youngest quarterback rooms in the NFL featuring Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough, and Jake Haener. This has led to speculation for months about the possibility of the team bringing a veteran into the room. Even if the Saints were to do something like that, they aren't doing a quarterback competition for nothing. The starter is currently on the roster barring some unforeseen shock.
Despite this, Knox speculated the Saints as a fit for Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett.
"Cleveland appears open to keeping all four quarterbacks on the active roster," Knox said. "However, teams typically only keep three, and it would behoove other QB-needy teams to see if Pickett is available now. The Browns probably don't view Flacco as expendable, and Gabriel and Sanders are unlikely to generate much interest as relatively late draft prospects.
"Pickett was never a high-level starter in Pittsburgh, but he was saddled with a poor offense during his time there. He does have 25 starts on his resume, is only 27 years old, and spent last season learning behind reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Saints, who hired former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their head coach, should consider adding Pickett to their QB competition. So should the Colts, who employ former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their head coach."
Pickett has more experience than anyone currently on the Saints' roster and has a connection with Moore. A move would add another option in the room, but it just doesn't seem likely that New Orleans is going to make another move in the near future.