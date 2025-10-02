Saints-Chiefs At Center Of Popular Trade Speculation
We are now over one month into the 2025 National Football League season and the New Orleans Saints already have been talked about a lot in trade speculation.
The reason for this is that New Orleans is 0-4 on the season and has weapons out there that could be attractive to other teams if the Saints were to decide to sell. The NFL trade deadline is just about one month away. These next four weeks will determine the direction of the franchise for the 2025 season. The guy who has been discussed the most is Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Everyone seems to think he could be a fit for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Most recently, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano projected Kamara as a fit for Kansas City.
The Saints keep getting talked about for potential trades
"Kansas City Chiefs," Verderame and Manzano said. "Proposed trade: Fifth-round pick to Saints for RB Alvin Kamara. With Xavier Worthy back and Rashee Rice due back from suspension in Week 7, the Chiefs don’t need receiving help. However, they could use serious help in the run game. Kansas City’s running backs are averaging 3.5 yards per carry, with Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt both slated to become free agents.
"If the Chiefs can acquire Kamara from New Orleans for a late-round pick, it’s a no-brainer. Kansas City has only $3 million in cap space, but Kamara’s cap hit is a proration of $2.9 million before a non-guaranteed 11.5 million next year. Through four games, Kamara has 256 rushing yards and a touchdown."
With mock trades and speculation picking up across the league with a month to go until the trade deadline, this is the most popular idea out there for New Orleans. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, FanSided's Michael Bohlin, former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew, and others have all floated Kamara to the Chiefs. ESPN's Dan Graziano also said Kamara could be a trade candidate, but didn't mention specific teams.
There's a ton of chatter out there for Kamara, but we still have a month to go until the deadline. At the very least, we know that Kamara will continue to be talked about and everyone seems to think the Chiefs are a fit.