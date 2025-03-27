Saints Could Acquire Ex-Cowboys 8-Time Pro Bowler, Former No. 9 Overall Pick
The New Orleans Saints have a gifted second-year tackle in Taliese Fuaga, but that doesn’t mean they won’t acquire another one in free agency.
An eight-time Pro Bowler happens to still be available at the position, and despite his age, New Orleans might benefit from signing him and conceiving of creative ways to use him alongside Fuaga on the O-line.
Saints Wire’s John Sigler recently wondered whether or not the Saints should go after former Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith.
“Again, the Saints don't need a left tackle given how well Fuaga played as a rookie,” Sigler wrote.
“But you never know. Moore and several coaches on staff have seen how great Smith can be, even at his age (34), and if they feel that Fuaga can put out one fire at guard while Smith puts a band-aid on the tackle spot, this might be their move.”
Smith’s resume — which includes two First-team All-Pro selections — speaks for itself, but the former No. 9 overall pick hasn’t been a model of durability lately, and some have speculated that Smith’s body is beginning to break down.
A torn hamstring in 2022 kept Smith out of all but six games for the Cowboys that season, and after starting in 13 games in 2023 for Dallas, Smith dropped down to just 10 starts in 2024 for the New York Jets due to a neck injury that kept him out of the final phase of the campaign.
Still, New Orleans should consider adding a player of Smith’s talent level for the right price. Spotrac projects him to land a one-year, $7.5 million contract, a figure that is definitely influenced by his recent injury history.
You have to think that Smith is on multiple teams’ radars. If the Saints are interested, they should prepare an offer and make a move sooner rather than later.
