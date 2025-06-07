Saints Have Potential Superstar On Their Hands
The New Orleans Saints have a chance at a better season in 2025 than in 2024.
If that ends up being the case, one guy who surely will be a big reason why is Chris Olave. It seems like some have forgotten how talented he is. Olave had over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons before concussions impacted his 2024 campaign. There have been ridiculous trade speculation involving him, but there's no reason to deal him.
If he can stay healthy, the perception around the team in general could change. He's that much of a game-changer.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame shared a column talking about the team and had Olave as the team's biggest potential "X-factor."
"Breakout player candidate/X-factor: Chris Olave, WR," Verderame said. "The question with Olave isn’t talent but health. A 2022 first-round pick, Olave has already notched 1,000-yard seasons despite underwhelming quarterback play and four documented concussions across three years. He returns after seeing the team pick up his option this offseason, giving him two years left on his deal.
"If Olave can stay on the field, he becomes instant offense for a Saints team in dire need of it. However, should Olave sustain another concussion or miss ample time for another malady, New Orleans could look to move on before the 2026 season."
He's one of the most talented young receivers in football. If he can stay healthy, then the offense is going to be much better overall than many are expecting.
