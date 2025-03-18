Saints Might Sign Ex-Bills 'Villain' Projected To Land $13.7 Million Deal
The New Orleans Saints need more talent at wide receiver, and a four-time Pro Bowler remains available in free agency.
On Tuesday, Saints Wire’s John Sigler suggested that New Orleans should consider signing the former NFL receptions leader in 2020 who has played for the Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills, and Minnesota Vikings in his career.
“Could an infamous Saints villain pull off a face turn?” Sigler wrote.
“(Stefon) Diggs reached four consecutive Pro Bowls and was cruising towards his seventh 1,000-yard season in a row before suffering an ACL tear in September. That injury, combined with his age (he'll turn 32 in November), is going to hurt his value as a free agent but he can still play.”
Diggs is projected by Spotrac to demand a one-year, $13.7 million deal. Teams interested in Diggs are probably playing the waiting game so that the asking price for Diggs will drop. The Saints surely have reasons to wait for Diggs’ value to diminish given their salary cap situation.
Diggs’ age is notable, as pointed out by Sigler, but he’s undeniably one of the most talented assets still floating in free agency. Diggs has tallied 857 receptions, 10,491 receiving yards, and 70 receiving touchdowns thus far in his career.
Buffalo Bills fans noticed over the weekend that Diggs had “un-archived” his Instagram photos from his days playing for the Bills, leading some to speculate that a reunion is imminent.
However, given Diggs’s reported friction with reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, it’s unlikely that Buffalo would re-sign him.
The Saints will probably continue to monitor his market and remain open to acquiring Diggs if the price drops low enough.
