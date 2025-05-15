Saints Official Schedule: 3 Most-Anticipated 2025 Matchups
The New Orleans Saints' 2025 schedule is officially out.
It's going to be a big year in Kellen Moore's first in charge of the franchise. He was hired from the Philadelphia Eagles to take the Saints in the right direction after a last-place finish in 2024. Much has been made about the team throughout the offseason so far after all of the roster decisions, including the loss of Derek Carr and addition of young quarterback Tyler Shough.
After all of the chatter and and leaks, we finally know New Orleans' complete 2025 schedule.
Here's the 2025 schedule, provided by the team:
Here are the Saints' three most-anticipated matchups of 2025:
Week 1 - New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals at Caesars Superdome
It's a new era in New Orleans. It starts with Moore as the team's head coach but there also will be a new quarterback under center. It seems like the most likely option is going to be Shough. If not him, will be Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener or a veteran not yet with the franchise. Shough is the most likely option and this could be Saints fans' first look at him in regular season action.
Week 6 - New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots at Caesars Superdome
The Saints have an interesting season in front of them. There's really no way to know how the team will do. The Saints finished in last place last year but dealt with injuries. New Orleans could be good, or could be like 2024. A lot of the roster is the same. This matchup, likely will show off two of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the league with Shough likely under center for New Orleans and Drake Maye for the Patriots.
Week 7 - New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears at Soldier Field
Similar concept as above. It's difficult to predict how the team will do in the standings, but this matchup will be another with exciting young quarterbacks in likely Shough and Caleb Williams.
More NFL: Giants Advised Against Trading Fan-Favorite To Saints