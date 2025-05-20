Saints News Network

Saints Primed To Make Run At 5-Time Pro Bowler

The Saints have the tools needed to sign the superstar if they want...

Patrick McAvoy

Dec 23, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a New Orleans Saints helmet during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a New Orleans Saints helmet during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have a sneaky talented roster right now.

It's unknown who is going to be the team's quarterback in 2025, but there's talent on both sides of the ball. The Saints minimized turnover and added some more pieces, including Brandin Cooks and Justin Reid, New Orleans also brought Kellen Moore to town to be the team's head coach.

There is still a big hole left to fill. The cornerback position is still very much up in the air. Clearly, New Orleans at least has some interest in the position as it recently met with Asante Samuel Jr. in free agency. A deal hasn't happened at this moment. If the Saints don't sign him, there's another guy out there who could make sense too.

Five-time Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore is still available in free agency after starting 15 games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. He had one interception, nine passes defended, 56 total tackles, and one tackle for loss. Gilmore is one of the most accomplished corners of the last decade with five Pro Bowl nods, two first-team All-Pro selections, and was named the 2019 AP National Football League Defensive Player of the Year.

Gilmore is 34 years old and his market value is projected to be just over $5.3 million by Spotrac. Right now, the Saints have just over $22 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. They clearly could afford Gilmore. They have a need at corner and the money needed to get a deal done. Is Gilmore the answer?

More NFL: Saints' Kellen Moore Makes Statement About Adding Quarterback

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Saints News