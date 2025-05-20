Saints Primed To Make Run At 5-Time Pro Bowler
The New Orleans Saints have a sneaky talented roster right now.
It's unknown who is going to be the team's quarterback in 2025, but there's talent on both sides of the ball. The Saints minimized turnover and added some more pieces, including Brandin Cooks and Justin Reid, New Orleans also brought Kellen Moore to town to be the team's head coach.
There is still a big hole left to fill. The cornerback position is still very much up in the air. Clearly, New Orleans at least has some interest in the position as it recently met with Asante Samuel Jr. in free agency. A deal hasn't happened at this moment. If the Saints don't sign him, there's another guy out there who could make sense too.
Five-time Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore is still available in free agency after starting 15 games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. He had one interception, nine passes defended, 56 total tackles, and one tackle for loss. Gilmore is one of the most accomplished corners of the last decade with five Pro Bowl nods, two first-team All-Pro selections, and was named the 2019 AP National Football League Defensive Player of the Year.
Gilmore is 34 years old and his market value is projected to be just over $5.3 million by Spotrac. Right now, the Saints have just over $22 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. They clearly could afford Gilmore. They have a need at corner and the money needed to get a deal done. Is Gilmore the answer?
