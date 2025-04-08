Saints Rival Could Be Competition For All-American
Unfortunately, we are still months away from any real football action.
There will be moves across the league and the upcoming National Football League Draft but there won't be any real games until the fall. The next few months will be filled with rumors, speculation, and some roster movement.
It's going to be long, but the Saints will have a chance to add more talent before they attempt to turn things around in 2025. Who will they add in the upcoming National Football League Draft? They've been meeting with people left and right and FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Saints and NFL South rival Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to meet with All-American Josh Conerly Jr. next week.
"Source: Oregon LT Josh Conerly Jr. is visiting the (Houston Texans) today — a logical fit at No. 25 given all the offensive line changes Houston made this offseason," Schultz said. "He also has visits scheduled with the Saints and (Atlanta Falcons) later this week. Conerly Jr.’s Ducks were a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, which honors the nation’s top offensive line, while he also earned All-American honors."
He was an All-American in 2024 with Oregon and is one of the top offensive linemen in this draft class. The Saints have a clear need with the offensive line and the Falcons do as well. He's projected as a late first-round pick. Will either NFC South rival end up landing him?
More NFL: Saints Quietly Met With 23-Year-Old In Key Position