Saints Superstar Wants To Play 3 More Years
The New Orleans Saints have been fortunate to have one of the best defensive ends in recent memory taking the field for the franchise.
Cam Jordan is an eight-time Pro Bowler and will move into first place on the Saints' all-time games played leaderboard in 2025 barring some sort of season-ending injury. In 2024, Jordan was one of the team's few stars to not miss time. He started all 17 games and had four sacks, eight quarterback hits, and 34 total tackles.
Jordan restructured his deal to stick around this offseason and it sounds like he doesn't think he's close to being done, although he's entering his 15th season with the Saints.
He joined Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" and shared that he thinks he has three good years left.
"When you see me get super skinny and I've got that big old lollipop head because of all of the weight I lost, that's when you'll know like 'He ain't going back,'" Jordan said. "Or, the opposite and I'll be like 400 pounds because all I'm doing is traveling and eating and drinking well with the family...We'll tap back in after this year, but in my mind I've got three great years left.
He's been the heart and soul of the Saints team for quite some time. All throughout the offseason he has made it clear that he doesn't want to ever leave and that New Orleans is going to turn it around in 2025. If he can keep going beyond 2025, hopefully the front office makes it happen.
