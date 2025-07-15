Saints' Tyler Shough Discusses Difficult Holdout Situation
New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough is at the center of the NFL’s holdout conversation.
The holdout issue, which involves second-round picks such as Shough, isn’t about player demands or team disputes but rather a procedural situation tied to the order of draft selections. Only the top two second-round picks have signed contracts so far, leaving others, including Shough, in limbo as they negotiate guaranteed money. The delay stems from a reluctance for second-rounders and their agents to take less guaranteed money and set a diminished precedent for others.
The ongoing holdouts affected the Los Angeles Chargers last week, when second-round pick Tre Harris, a former Ole Miss wide receiver, was the only player absent from camp due to an unsigned contract.
While the term “holdout” is being used for Harris, Shough, and others, that oversimplifies the dynamics. Players aren’t refusing to participate out of personal choice but are waiting for earlier picks to finalize deals to maintain negotiation leverage. Shough, selected No. 40 overall, remains optimistic about reaching an agreement soon, as he shared in a recent interview with NOLA.com’s Matthew Paras.
“The whole second round, (we’re) just seeing kind of where things lie,” Shough said, per Paras. “There’s not like a demand or — obviously, you’re super optimistic. That’s just part of it, this whole process, so yeah, we’ll see.”
Shough must be eager to join his teammates on the field, especially as he competes for the starting quarterback role.
The timeline for resolution depends on the first unsigned pick, Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (No. 35 overall). Once his contract is finalized, others, including Shough’s, are expected to follow quickly. Saints fans (and Shough, for that matter) are hoping this all gets resolved as soon as possible.
