Saints Vs. 49ers: How To Watch, Stream, Final Score Prediction
The New Orleans Saints will have an opportunity to earn their first win of the 2025 National Football League season on Sunday afternoon.
New Orleans is trying to put the tough loss of Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals behind it and will face off against the San Francisco 49ers at Caesars Superdome on Sunday afternoon with kick-off scheduled for 12 p.m. CDT (1 p.m. ET).
Week 1 didn't go as planned for the Saints and new head coach Kellen Moore. The Cardinals came into town and came out on top, 20-13. Spencer Rattler went 27-of-46 passing for 214 yards. He also had 29 rushing yards. Alvin Kamara had 45 rushing yards and a touchdown to go along with two catches for 12 yards. Juwan Johnson led the passing offense with eight catches and 76 yards.
The 49ers come to town pretty beaten up already. The 49ers were able to win Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, 17-13. But, the 49ers lost tight end George Kittle and quarterback Brock Purdy in the process. Neither will play on Sunday against the Saints.
Here's all you need to know about the Saints-49ers Week 2 matchup:
The Saints and 49ers will face off this weekend
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET (12 p.m. CT)
Location: Caesars Superdome
Television: FOX
Streaming: NFL+, FOX Sports
Radio: WWL 105.3 FM/870AM
Heading into this matchup, there's a real chance Moore can land his first win as the head coach of the Saints. The 49ers roll into the action with Mac Jones expected to start in the place of Purdy. Jones is a former first-round pick of the New England Patriots who hasn't fully gotten his footing at the NFL level yet.
At the very least, it should be a close game.
Because of that, here is my final score prediction: Saints: 17 49ers: 13
The Saints aren't going to get too many opportunities like this throughout the season. This 49ers team right now isn't going to be the same one at the end of the season. With guys like Purdy, Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk all out, you have to take advantage if you're the Saints.
