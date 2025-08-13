Saints Work Out 12; Including Chiefs Super Bowl Champ
The New Orleans Saints are looking to add some more depth to the franchise before the 2025 National Football League season gets here and held a tryout for a handful of players.
The first preseason game is behind New Orleans now and the franchise has been bitten by the injury bug. With each passing day, it seems like another serious injury pops up for the Saints. Right now, Will Clapp and Trevor Penning are both injured among others.
There are still two preseason games left and a few weeks to go until the regular season kicks off and it sounds like the Saints are at least on the look out for more depth. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill shared that the Saints held a tryout for 12 guys, including former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross.
Saints eyeing more depth; showing interest in Chiefs Super Bowl champion
"Saints tried out: G Cody Whitehair, WR Justyn Ross, C Scott Quessenberry, WR Cornell Powell, DT Jayden Peevy, WR Javonte Payton, DT Leonard Payne, G Mike Panasiuk, DT Tyler Manoa, C Nick Harris, DT Thro Griffith, and WR Roderick Daniels."
Ross arguably is the most interesting name out of the group. He only played in 12 games over the last two years, but with the Saints' receiver depth already being tested, it wouldn't hurt to add another playmaker. He won a Super Bowl with Kansas City two years ago.
At this point, it wouldn't hurt to make another move or two before the season gets here. Underhill reported that Panasiuk is signing with New Orleans and there's still time for more. The quarterback competition is getting most of the headlines for the Saints right now, but the injuries piling up arguably are a bigger cause for concern and storyline. At least it seems like the Saints are on the look out to add more.
