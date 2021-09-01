Saints Countdown to Kickoff: 3 Play-Making WRs in the Black and Gold

Saints Countdown to Kickoff 2021 #12-10: Colston, Harris, Cooks
The New Orleans Saints are less than 12 days away from their Week 1 clash with the Pack. Here is a look at three Saints that have sported the numbers 12, 11, and 10:
#12 Marques Colston, WR (2006-2015)
The seventh-round pick from Hofstra, Marques Colston, won the Saints starting WR job his rookie year in 2006 and never looked back. The “Greatest WR to never make a Pro-Bowl” played ten years with the New Orleans Saints, retiring as the team’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving TDs.
Colston was an integral part of the Saints high powered offense early in the Sean Payton era, posting six 1,000 yard seasons in his first seven years. The Super Bowl XLIV champion ended his NFL career with 711 receptions for 9,759 yards and 72 TDs.
#11 Deonte Harris, WR (2019-Present)
Another UDFA gem for the Saints in 2019, Harris quickly became regarded as one of the NFL’s best return men. In Week 3 against Seattle, the Assumption college product scored his first NFL touchdown, returning a punt 53-yards to pay dirt.
During his first NFL season, Harris racked up over 1,000 return yards between kickoffs and punts, scoring one TD. His performance earned him First-Team All-Pro Honors and a Pro-Bowl nod. After an injury riddled 2020, the Saints expect Harris’ role in the offense to increase in 2021.
#10 Brandin Cooks, WR (2014-2016)
The Saints' first-round pick of the 2014 NFL Draft spent his first three seasons of his NFL career in New Orleans. The Biletnikoff Award winner played ten games during his rookie season, starting seven. In his second season, the Saints named him the number one WR, and posted his first 1,000-yard season.
New Orleans traded Cooks following his third season to the New England Patriots for a first-round pick (used on Tackle Ryan Ramczyk). In three seasons with the Saints, “The Archer” caught 215 passes for 2,861 yards and 21 TDs. Cooks now plays for the Houston Texans.
For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:
The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/Saints
Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.
Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
READ MORE SAINTS NEWS
- Saints Final Roster Cuts Tracker 2021
- Saints Final 53-Man Roster Predictions: Offense
- Jerry Jones: AT&T Stadium to Host Saints-Packers in Week 1, per Report
- Saints Release RB Devonta Freeman, According to Report
- Benson Donates $1M, Saints Official Statement on Hurricane Ida
- Saints, NFL, and City Face Dilemmas After Hurricane Ida
- Saints to Move Team Operations in Preparation for Hurricane Ida, per Report
- BREAKING: Saints-Cardinals Preseason Game Canceled Because of Hurricane Ida
- Saints Sign DT Damion Square, According to Source