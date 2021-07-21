Saints Training Camp Position Preview: Cornerback

Sports Illustrated home
Saints Cornerback Spot Comes With Uncertainty

Cornerback leaves much to the imagination for the Saints, as it's a clear concern going into training camp.
Saints training camp is nearly one week away, as the first practice session is set for next Thursday. We've been previewing the position groups for New Orleans, previously focusing on the safety spot and special teams. Today's focus is on the cornerback group, which produces some anxiety going into the new season.

Current Depth

  • Marshon Lattimore
  • Patrick Robinson
  • Ken Crawley
  • Paulson Adebo
  • Keith Washington Jr.
  • Grant Haley
  • Deuce Wallace
  • Bryce Thompson
  • Lawrence Woods
Marshon Lattimore leads a group who has a lot to prove in 2021

Starting Gig Questions

Marshon Lattimore is the only given for the starting role, and that also comes with a caveat. There's still no word on whether or not Lattimore will face league discipline for his off-the-field arrest in late MarchOne bad injury could seriously derail this group. 

The Saints have been paired to some veteran additions, as well as a rumored interest in pursuing Xavien Howard if the Dolphins situation becomes uglier. The door seemingly closed on Richard Sherman, but other options like Gareon Conley and Dre Kirkpatrick are still out there. Going into camp, rookie Paulson Adebo is the favorite to nab the other starting job.

Depth Up For Grabs

For now, veterans Patrick Robinson and Ken Crawley get early votes for being the primary backups to whoever starts. However, both make easy roster bubble candidates going into final cuts. Keith Washington Jr. and Grant Haley seem like strong favorites to push for the second gunner and jammer spot opposite of J.T. Gray, while a local flavor in Deuce Wallace (UL Lafayette) is one to keep an eye on. 

Rookies Bryce Thompson and Lawrence Woods are two to monitor as training camp rolls on. Nothing is really set in stone for the depth chart, and there's going to be plenty of jostling over the next month. Just remember that the Saints have 85 rosters spots filled, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them make a final push to get another corner or two in the building.

New Sheriff in Town

Aaron Glenn did a great job as secondary coach for the Saints for years, and he landed a well-deserved promotion as the Lions defensive coordinator. Kris Richard took a season off after being let go from the Cowboys, and was pretty impactful in his tenure as defensive backs coach for two seasons. Naturally, his biggest claim to fame was with the Legion of Boom in Seattle. Richard has a lot to prove with the Saints, and this is a group that will need his coaching expertise to help them silence a mounting list of critics.

