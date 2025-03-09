Seahawks Reportedly Lowering Price for DK Metcalf After NFL Teams Don’t Bite
Less than a week since DK Metcalf requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, the organization is lowering its asking price for the star wide receiver.
Seattle was originally seeking a first- and a third-round pick for Metcalf, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini. That elicited scoffs from the rest of the league, per Russini, as NFL teams presumably felt the Seahawks were asking for too much.
The Seahawks are now open to trading Metcalf for just a second-round pick, Russini reported Sunday.
Metcalf, 27, reportedly wants to play in warm weather, land in a stable quarterback situation and is seeking a contract extension worth around $30 million per season. The two-time Pro Bowler hauled in 66 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns in 2024, his sixth season in Seattle.
Metcalf saw quarterback Geno Smith get traded to the Las Vegas Raiders last week, where Smith will be reunited with former coach Pete Carroll.