2025 NFL draft: Top 50 remaining prospects for Seahawks to target on Day 2
The Seattle Seahawks started off the 2025 NFL draft on the right foot last night, addressing their greatest roster need with the best prospect at that position. There's a lot more to a successful draft than that, but it's not a bad place to start. With Grey Zabel in place to start at left guard, the Seahawks can now move to address their other needs on Day 2, which is the real core of the draft.
As is the case every year, there are several prospects who were expected to be taken in the first round who are still available in Round 2. Here are the top-five remaining players at each position.
Quarterbacks
Shedeur Sanders - Colorado
Jalen Milroe - Alabama
Tyler Shough - Louisville
Quinn Ewers - Texas
Will Howard - Ohio State
Running backs
TreVeyon Henderson - Ohio State
Quinshon Judkins - Ohio State
Kaleb Johnson - Iowa
Cam Skattebo - Arizona State
Devin Neal - Kansas
Wide receivers
Luther Burden III - Missouri
Jayden Higgins - Iowa State
Jaylin Noel - Iowa State
Jack Bech - TCU
Kyle Williams - Washington State
Tight ends
Elijah Arroyo - Miami
Harold Fannin Jr. - Bowling Green
Mason Taylor - LSU
Terrance Ferguson - Oregon
Mitchell Evans - Notre Dame
Offensive linemen
Aireontae Ersery - Minnesota
Ozzy Trapillo - Boston College
Tate Ratledge - Georgia
Jonah Savaiinaea - Arizona
Jared Wilson - Georgia
Edge rushers
Mike Green - Marshall
Donovan Ezeiruaku - Boston College
JT Tuimoloau - Ohio State
Nic Scourton - Texas A&M
Josiah Stewart - Michigan
Defensive tackles
Darius Alexander - Toledo
Shemar Turner - Texas A&M
T.J. Sanders - South Carolina
Alfred Collins - Texas
Omar Norman-Lott - Tennessee
Linebackers
Carson Schwesinger - UCLA
Demetrius Knight Jr. - South Carolina
Chris Paul Jr. - Ole Miss
Cody Simon - Ohio State
Danny Stutsman - Oklahoma
Cornerbacks
Will Johnson - Michigan
Shavon Revel Jr. - ECU
Trey Amos - Ole Miss
Benjamin Morrison - Notre Dame
Darien Porter - Iowa State
Safeties
Nick Emmanwori - South Carolina
Kevin Winston Jr. - Penn State
Jonas Sanker - Virginia
Andrew Mukuba - Texas
Billy Bowman Jr. - Oklahoma
The Seahawks will be on the clock at Nos. 50 and 52 overall in Round 2 and Nos. 82 and 92 overall in Round 3.
