All Seahawks

2025 NFL draft: Top 50 remaining prospects for Seahawks to target on Day 2

Seattle got off to a good start in the draft by hitting the biggest roster need in Round 1. Now the real game begins.

Tim Weaver

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Michigan Wolverines cornerback Will Johnson on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Michigan Wolverines cornerback Will Johnson on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks started off the 2025 NFL draft on the right foot last night, addressing their greatest roster need with the best prospect at that position. There's a lot more to a successful draft than that, but it's not a bad place to start. With Grey Zabel in place to start at left guard, the Seahawks can now move to address their other needs on Day 2, which is the real core of the draft.

As is the case every year, there are several prospects who were expected to be taken in the first round who are still available in Round 2. Here are the top-five remaining players at each position.

Quarterbacks

Shedeur Sanders - Colorado

Jalen Milroe - Alabama

Tyler Shough - Louisville

Quinn Ewers - Texas

Will Howard - Ohio State

Running backs

TreVeyon Henderson - Ohio State

Quinshon Judkins - Ohio State

Kaleb Johnson - Iowa

Cam Skattebo - Arizona State

Devin Neal - Kansas

Wide receivers

Luther Burden III - Missouri

Jayden Higgins - Iowa State

Jaylin Noel - Iowa State

Jack Bech - TCU

Kyle Williams - Washington State

Tight ends

Elijah Arroyo - Miami

Harold Fannin Jr. - Bowling Green

Mason Taylor - LSU

Terrance Ferguson - Oregon

Mitchell Evans - Notre Dame

Offensive linemen

Aireontae Ersery - Minnesota

Ozzy Trapillo - Boston College

Tate Ratledge - Georgia

Jonah Savaiinaea - Arizona

Jared Wilson - Georgia

Edge rushers

Mike Green - Marshall

Donovan Ezeiruaku - Boston College

JT Tuimoloau - Ohio State

Nic Scourton - Texas A&M

Josiah Stewart - Michigan

Defensive tackles

Darius Alexander - Toledo

Shemar Turner - Texas A&M

T.J. Sanders - South Carolina

Alfred Collins - Texas

Omar Norman-Lott - Tennessee

Linebackers

Carson Schwesinger - UCLA

Demetrius Knight Jr. - South Carolina

Chris Paul Jr. - Ole Miss

Cody Simon - Ohio State

Danny Stutsman - Oklahoma

Cornerbacks

Will Johnson - Michigan

Shavon Revel Jr. - ECU

Trey Amos - Ole Miss

Benjamin Morrison - Notre Dame

Darien Porter - Iowa State

Safeties

Nick Emmanwori - South Carolina

Kevin Winston Jr. - Penn State

Jonas Sanker - Virginia

Andrew Mukuba - Texas

Billy Bowman Jr. - Oklahoma

The Seahawks will be on the clock at Nos. 50 and 52 overall in Round 2 and Nos. 82 and 92 overall in Round 3.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Earl Thomas comments on that one time he gave Pete Carroll the finger

Seahawks updated, upgrade offensive line depth chart with Grey Zabel

Seattle Seahawks earn B+ grade for bread & butter Grey Zabel pick

Gauging Seahawks’ need at each position going into 2025 NFL draft

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.