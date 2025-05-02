2025 NFL draft: ESPN ranks Seahawks S Nick Emmanwori 11th-best pick overall
The Seattle Seahawks entered last week’s NFL draft with 10 selections, and wound up adding 11 players. General manager John Schneider was wheeling and dealing throughout the process. Due to the fact that during a busy offseason, the team acquired an extra second-round and third-round pick in deals with the Steelers (for WR DK Metcalf) and Raiders (for QB Geno Smith), respectively, Schneider was able to trade up for a very intriguing prospect.
Seattle gave the 52nd and 82nd overall picks to the Tennessee Titans for the third choice in the second round. Schneider grabbed University of South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori with the 35th overall selection.
ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller did a ranking of his own Top 100 picks in this year’s draft. His number-one choice was wide receiver Luther Burden III, who the Chicago Bears took in the second round (39th overall). Miller’s final pre-draft ranking for the University of Missouri wideout was 13th. You get the picture.
When it came to Seattle’s first choice in the second round, Miller was obviously impressed with Schneider’s move to obtain the talented Gamecock defender. “When Seattle traded up to make this pick, my immediate thought was that Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald has his Kyle Hamilton-like safety. Emmanwori has drawn comparisons to Derwin James Jr. thanks to his size, speed and playmaking ability, and he is going to be great in the Seahawks’ defense.”
All told, Emmanwor now ranks as Miller’s No. 11 selection in last week’s draft. Prior to Seattle making the aggressive move to obtain his services, he was the 18th player on the ESPN analyst’s board. Since the Seahawks were able to get him in the second round with the 35th overall selection, the 6’3”, 220-pound prospect obviously rates as quite the steal for Schneider and the club.
