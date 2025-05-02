NFL analyst compares Seahawks' new safety to Chargers star Derwin James
Last week, Seattle Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider wound up selecting a total of 11 players in the 2025 NFL draft. Nine of those picks were offensive choices. The first of the two defensive selections could be a big factor for a unit that was a bit erratic in head coach Mike Macdonald’s first season with the club.
In a recent edition of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob, NFL.com draft analyst Eric Edholm gave his thoughts on the Seahawks’ 2025 draft class. The talk turned to second-round pick Nick Emmanwori, and Edholm had these thoughts about the University of South Carolina defender, who Schneider moved up in the second round to secure.
“He lived a lot up around the line of scrimmage, and for a guy his size, that makes a lot of sense. And they had a good defensive line at South Carolina, so he was shielded a little bit, protected pretty well. But you saw him flying from the backside, making plays. I wish he was a little bit more consistent a tackler. I felt like that’s still an area he can clean up. But you could say that about a lot of players.”
Edholm also evoked the name of the Los Angeles Chargers’ four-time Pro Bowl safety. “Derwin James took a few years to really kind of settle into a role in the league, and we’ve seen guys in the wrong hands or maybe miscast a little bit struggle to find their footing. But it sounds like they’re open to him doing a little bit of everything.”
“I just hope he can master one or two things year one,” added Edholm, “and then kind of branch out from there.”
Seattle’s Julian Love was Pro Football Focus’ No. 7 ranked safety this past season, and teammate Coby Bryant (No. 22) wasn’t too far behind. The Seahawks could suddenly have an embarrassment of riches on the back end of their defense.
