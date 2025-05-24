PFF names Jalen Milroe-Seahawks best QB fit from the 2025 NFL draft
No prospect is a sure thing to make it in the NFL. Even No. 1 overall picks like Peyton Manning and Cam Newton are at best a coin flip to work out at the next level. That said, the Seattle Seahawks are getting pretty-near universal acclaim for taking Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in the third round of the 2025 draft, No. 92 overall.
We gave the pick an A+ grade and have literally only been able to find one analyst who didn't like the selection. The accoaldes continue for the Milroe pick with this nugget from Trevor Sikkema at Pro Football Focus, who has named Milroe going to the Seahawks as the best fit for any quarterback in the draft.
PFF on Jalen Milroe-Seahawks fit
"Milroe won't start right away after the Seahawks handed Sam Darnold a hefty contract — and maybe not even for his first two years in the NFL. But the landing spot is great for that exact reason... Milroe might just be the most talented quarterback in this class, but he is not consistent enough in his current form to succeed in the NFL... There is a starting NFL quarterback within Milroe, and Seattle’s situation can pave the path to develop him into that."
Much will depend on the team's new quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, who previously held the same position with the New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings.
Coaching only gets you so far, though. The real work will of course have to be done by Milroe, who so far has said all the right things as far as understanding that he has a lot of growing to do.
While it will take time to develop his touch and short/intermediate accuracy, Milroe comes into the league with lethal arm power and about as much rushing ability as any starting quarterback, up to and including Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson. He will have to round out the rest of his game but if Milroe becomes a thing in the NFL, it'll be because of those traits.
