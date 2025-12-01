DeMarcus Lawrence, Zach Charbonnet pace Seahawks PFF grades for Week 13

The Seattle Seahawks dominated the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13, allowing Sam Darnold to deliver a bit of revenge on the team that he was so good for last year. However, Darnold wasn't all that good, nor was any of the offense, for the most part. It was a defensive masterclass, and the PFF grades reflect that.

Zach Charbonnet shines in ugly offensive showing

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) carries the ball as he gets tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Notable offensive grades:

Zach Charbonnet - 90.6

Abraham Lucas - 76.6

AJ Barner - 76.1

Kenneth Walker - 75.5

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 62.5

Charles Cross - 62.5

Cooper Kupp - 59.9

Olusegun Oluwatimi - 59.7

Elijah Arroyo - 56.6

Rashid Shaheed - 56.1

Anthony Bradford - 47.3

Grey Zabel - 47.0

Sam Darnold - 37.9

Zach Charbonnet was the only effective offensive player for the most part. Abraham Lucas and AJ Barner, along with Kenneth Walker, were solid, but they weren't spectacular.

It was an alarmingly slow day for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, whose chase for 2,000 yards took a damaging hit. It's no surprise that Sam Darnold struggled, then, but he was absolutely awful. He's struggled for weeks now.

Rashid Shaheed continues to add nothing to this offense. He hasn't really helped open things up, and he himself has middled since arriving. His 56.1 grade is pretty typical of his Seahawks tenure.

Grey Zabel is quietly having a rough go in PFF grades. They may not always line up with what we see on the field, but they are consistently pretty poor week in and week out.

DeMarcus Lawrence turns back the clock

Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) leaves the field after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Notable defensive grades:

DeMarcus Lawrence - 95.5

Drake Thomas - 90.7

Ernest Jones - 81.8

Leonard Williams - 74.9

Devon Witherspoon - 70.3

Boye Mafe - 69.4

Ty Okada - 69.3

Coby Bryant - 68.3

Josh Jobe - 62.3

Uchenna Nwosu - 58.6

Byron Murphy - 56.4

Nick Emmanwori - 54.6

Riq Woolen - 53.1

As you can see, the defense is in much better shape here. DeMarcus Lawrence's throwback performance led the way, but most contributors were far from awful.

Ernest Jones' pick-six helps him land a good grade, but many coverage players were also good. Josh Jobe was mediocre, but Devon Witherspoon was solid.

