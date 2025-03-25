Seahawks' Sam Darnold deal ranked among worst contracts in free agency
When the Seattle Seahawks traded away Geno Smith, they knew they were going to have to pay a price to find their new quarterback, be it a big contract in free agency or a high draft pick.
They ended up choosing the former, signing Sam Darnold - the top quarterback on the free agent market after a career year with the Minnesota Vikings - to a three-year deal worth $100.5 million. The deal is effectively a one-year, $37.5 million deal with no guaranteed money beyond next season, but that's still a very high price to pay. Some would argue too high, given where the team is right now.
Pro Football Network placed Darnold's deal among the worst of the offseason so far, not because of the deal itself, but because of the team that handed it out.
"On the open market, this deal isn’t unreasonable," PFN wrote. "Darnold’s $33.5 million AAV ranks 18th among quarterbacks, and his $18.3 million-per-year guarantee ranks 14th. Darnold finished 12th in PFSN’s QB+ rankings last season, meaning even a slight regression would still provide reasonable value. The issue is that Seattle was the team to make this deal, which sends mixed signals about its plans.
"The consensus was that the Seahawks intended to push for the playoffs in 2025, but they traded away Geno Smith and DK Metcalf while also cutting several veterans."
While Darnold had an outstanding. season in Minnesota, he did so behind a great pass-blocking offensive line. Seattle's offensive line - which allowed 54 sacks last season, tied for the third-most in the league - is not on that same level.
The Seahawks ranked 30th in PFSN’s OL rankings in 2024, in large part due to the highest pressure rate allowed (39.4%)," PFN wrote. "The interior line was particularly problematic, giving up the highest pressure rate of any guard-center group in the league.
"Darnold has historically struggled under pressure, ranking 38th out of 44 QBs in interception rate when pressured (3.8%). Even during a career year with the Minnesota Vikings, he ranked 18th in EPA per dropback when pressured (-0.32) compared to 11th when kept clean (0.29)."
Seattle's offseason is far from over. The team still has a ton of cap space - over $64 million according to Over The Cap - and five top-100 picks after trading away Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf. The Seahawks can absolutely make some big additions to help Darnold succeed.
No matter what they do, though, some are going to have concerns about the Darnold deal. Will those concerns come to fruition? Only time will tell.
