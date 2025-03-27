What Russell Wilson said after joining fourth team in his NFL career
After spending the first decade of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson is now joining his third team in the past four years.
On Tuesday night, the New York Giants signed Wilson to a one-year deal worth $10.5 million, which could double in value with incentives. It's a nice raise compared to the veteran-minimum deal Wilson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason, though it's also slightly disappointing that he couldn't establish himself as the long-term option there.
Wilson seems to be in good spirits about the move, though. Shortly after news of the signing broke, the 36-year-old quarterback posted a photo of MetLife Stadium with an optimistic message.
"Been here before... can't wait to do it again," Wilson wrote.
It should be exceedingly obvious what Wilson is referring to in this post, but in case anyone needs a reminder, Wilson and the Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium 11 years ago. Wilson completed 18 of 25 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns in that game, but the Legion of Boom defense, which completely suffocated the Denver Broncos' league-best offense, that really stole the show.
Now Wilson gets to call MetLife home for at least one year, but quite frankly, it'd be extremely surprising if there was another championship on the horizon.
The Giants finished last season with a 3-14 record last season, tied for the worst in the league. While quarterback play was definitely an issue, it was far from the only issue. An atrocious offensive line, a lack of quality receiving options and a defense that struggled mightily against the run are just a few of the other issues that plagued the G-Men throughout the year.
In all likelihood, the Giants know they won't be competing for a championship any time soon, and thus signed Wilson as a stopgap until they find their quarterback of the future. At the very least, though, he brings a veteran presence and should help establish some sort of culture.
