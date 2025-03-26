Seahawks add more WR depth, sign former undrafted rookie standout
The Seattle Seahawks have now signed four different wide receivers in free agency, completely overhauling their stable of pass-catchers this offseason with the departures of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
Seattle signed wideout Steven Sims on Tuesday, the team announced, who went undrafted out of Kansas in 2019 and had a solid rookie season with the Washington Commanders that he was never able to re-create.
Sims, 27, provides added depth to a wide receiver corps which now has new additions of Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and River Cracraft. The Seahawks had plenty of rebuilding to do around Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who broke out in 2024 to the tune of 100 catches for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns.
But at best, Sims figures to be a reserve option or kick and punt returner. Sims has fielded kicks in all of his past stops, which includes time with Washington, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Houston Texans and, most recently, the Baltimore Ravens. He has averaged 25.2 yards per kick return in his career and 6.2 yards per punt return.
Sims stood out as a rookie receiver, but his production in that area has tapered off as his career progressed. In 2019, Sims totaled 34 catches (56 targets) for 310 yards and four touchdowns while also posting nine rushes for 85 yards and another score.
In total, Sims has 78 catches for 704 yards and five touchdowns in his six-year career. It's unlikely he will emerge as a top offensive option, but the potential is there if he finds a role in Klint Kubiak's offense. Much of his early career production came from the slot, per Pro Football Focus, which is also where Kupp and Smith-Njigba have thrived. Sims could be an insurance policy for Kubiak.
Like Cracraft, there's also the possibility Sims doesn't make final roster cuts come the end of August. But he does — at least for the time being — provide more depth at the wideout spot.
