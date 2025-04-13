What 2025 NFL draft odds tell us about Seahawks' plans for first round
If the 2025 NFL draft were to begin today, the smart money would probably be on the Seattle Seahawks using their 18th overall pick on an offensive lineman. It doesn't take a draft guy to see why, either. Last season Seattle fielded one of the worst lines in the league, ranking 21st in ESPN's pass block win rate and 28th in run block win rate.
The effect was a near-total collapse of the run game, despite Seattle having one of the greatest athletes in the game at the running back position in Kenneth Walker III. The atrocious pass protection also turned the new and improved version of Geno Smith into something more like the old Geno Smith - namely trying to do too much, resulting in a lot of turnover-prone play.
And so Seahawks fans wait, hoping this will be the year they finally turn this dynamic around According to the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seahawks are most likely to use their first pick on an offensive line prospect. Here's the full list of odds for each position.
Seahawks odds for first pick
- Offensive line: -110
- Wide receiver: +380
- Tight end: +550
- Safety: +650
- DL/Edge: +750
- Linebacker: +1600
- Cornerback: +1600
- Quarterback: +2200
- Running back: +10000
- Kicker/punter/longsnapper: +25000
While it's difficult to argue with the urgency the interior offensive line needs, our best guess is that the team will be targeting a wide receiver with their first pick, instead. For one thing, there are far more quality offensive line prospects in this class than there are wide receivers - and the Seahawks have more than enough draft capital to go hard after offensive line prospects on Day 2 of the draft, where they hold four picks - Nos. 50, 52, 82 and 92 overall. Wide receivers are also more valuable in the modern NFL - no matter how bad your offensive line might be.
As far as potential targets at wide receiver, the consensus number one prospect at the position in this draft class is Colorado's Travis Hunter, but he'll be long gone by the time the Seahawks are on the clock. After Hunter, there's Tet McMillan from Arizona, Matthew Golden from Texas, Luther Burden from Missouri and Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks GM disagrees with popular opinion on 2025 class of QBs
NFL insider identifies best Day 2 quarterback target for the Seahawks
John Schneider on Geno Smith’s perceived disconnect with Seahawks
Sam Darnold among NFL players under the most pressure in 2025