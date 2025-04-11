NFL insider identifies best Day 2 quarterback target for Seahawks
Even though the Seattle Seahawks appear committed to Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback, the team left a pretty significant exit plan in his contract that makes it easy for them to get out after just one year. There's been a lot of confusion on this point, but apparently the 2026 guaranteed money on Darnold's deal is not fully guaranteed - so all of his fully-guaranteed money will be gone by the time the new league year rolls around next year.
That means for the first time since 2023 - when the Seahawks had everybody convinced they were targeting Desmond Ridder (thank God this was a smoke-screen) we are officially on QB watch for the upcoming NFL draft.
As for the right time to target a quarterback, we can probably scratch the first round off the list. Cam Ward will go number one overall and Shedeur Sanders will likely be gone in the top 10. If he falls to 18 then there's a strong case to take him, but most likely the Seahawks will be looking for a quarterback on Day 2 of the draft.
If that's the case then Mike Dugar at The Athletic belives that Louisville's Tyler Shough should be their top target.
"Dart and Shough appear to be the best fit for Seattle's scheme among the players in this group... Shough has good size, is a great athlete and has a better arm than the other quarterbacks projected in this range of the draft... it's possible none of the quarterbacks in this group will become a capable starting quarterback, but if Seattle wants to roll the dice, the best option appears to be Shough."
Shough (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) is coming off a breakout senior year, having posted almost 3,200 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 148.1 QB rating. Here are the highlights.
Shough also has the legs to make defenses pay, totaling 733 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rusher in his college career.
