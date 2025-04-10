2025 NFL draft: Seahawks predicted to pick 'pure' interior prospect in Round 1
In case you haven’t read it somewhere, the offensive line of the Seattle Seahawks in 2024 was ranked 31st by Pro Football Focus. It’s been a subject of much angst this offseason. While general manager John Schneider invested in a new quarterback and has an overhauled wide receiving corps, Josh Jones was the team’s key offensive line addition in free agency.
Mike Macdonald’s team won 10 games this past season despite the fact the club ranked 28th in the league in rushing yards per game while allowing 54 sacks—tied for the third-highest total in the league. Hence, in his first mock draft of 2025, NFL Network’s Rhett Lewis has Seattle using the first of its 10 selections on an interior lineman. The choice is University of Alabama standout Tyler Booker.
“After investing in Sam Darnold during free agency, the Seahawks' top priority should be enhancing the new quarterback's comfortability. In a draft where many top offensive linemen are college tackles who project as NFL guards, Booker is a pure interior player who can provide what Seattle needs.”
It’s hard to argue against that logic. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had this to say about the 6’5”, 321-pound prospect who made 24 starts at left guard for the Crimson Tide the past two seasons.
“Two-year starter and team captain with elite physical traits. Booker is a downhill run blocker with average explosiveness into first contact, but he utilizes his size and power to overtake defenders in the second phase of the block. He can play too far out over his toes but that’s correctable.
"Booker is an average athlete in protection but makes up for it with technique and football intelligence to defend against twists. He’s tough, smart and a top leader. The traits, football character and play strength will make him a good starter for a downhill, power-based attack.”
Sounds just like what the doctor ordered for offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and offensive line coach John Benton. More consistency up front could mean big things for Darnold, as well as running back Kenneth Walker III.
